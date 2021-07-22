Passengers Removed From Plane at SFO After Teen Sends Photo of Airsoft Gun to Others

A teenager sent a photo of an airsoft gun to other passengers on a plane at San Francisco International Airport Thursday, prompting officials to remove every passenger from the plane, rescreen them and inspect the aircraft, an airport spokesman said.

United Airlines Flight 2167 from San Francisco to Orlando was getting ready to leave the gate when several passengers said they received a photo of an airsoft gun from another passenger via AirDrop, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

It was determined that the photo was taken at an earlier date and at a location not at an airport, Yakel said. The teen did not have the gun on him.

Passengers were removed from the plane "out of an abundance of caution" and screened again, Yakel said. Officials performed a security inspection on the plane and later cleared it for reboarding.

The teenager was not allowed to get back on the plane, Yakel said.