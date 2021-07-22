San Francisco International Airport

Passengers Removed From Plane at SFO After Teen Sends Photo of Airsoft Gun to Others

The teenager sent the photo to several passengers via AirDrop, according to an airport official

By NBC Bay Area staff

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A teenager sent a photo of an airsoft gun to other passengers on a plane at San Francisco International Airport Thursday, prompting officials to remove every passenger from the plane, rescreen them and inspect the aircraft, an airport spokesman said.

United Airlines Flight 2167 from San Francisco to Orlando was getting ready to leave the gate when several passengers said they received a photo of an airsoft gun from another passenger via AirDrop, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was determined that the photo was taken at an earlier date and at a location not at an airport, Yakel said. The teen did not have the gun on him.

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC Bay Area's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

NFL 2 hours ago

Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Dies Following Bicycle Crash

Passengers were removed from the plane "out of an abundance of caution" and screened again, Yakel said. Officials performed a security inspection on the plane and later cleared it for reboarding.

The teenager was not allowed to get back on the plane, Yakel said.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco International AirportUNITED AIRLINES
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us