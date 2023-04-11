USWNT

PayPal Park in San Jose to Host World Cup Send-Off Match for USWNT

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States Women's National Team will play its final World Cup tune-up match at PayPal Park in San Jose.

The Americans' match against Wales at the home of the San Jose Earthquakes is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

Earthquakes season ticket holders will have access to an exclusive tickets presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4. The general public can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8. Tickets will be available at ussoccer.com.

Fans who can't make it to the game can watch it in English on TNT and in Spanish on Peacock and Telemundo.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, gets underway Thursday, July 20.

The United States has won four World Cups, including the past two in 2015 and 2019.

USWNT 21 hours ago

USWNT Captain Becky Sauerbrunn Writes Open Letter to World Cup Host New Zealand

Women's World Cup Apr 2

Nike Unveils Team USA 2023 Women's World Cup Match Kit

This article tagged under:

USWNTSan JoseWorld Cup
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us