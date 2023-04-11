PayPal Park in San Jose to Host World Cup Send-Off Match for USWNT

The United States Women's National Team will play its final World Cup tune-up match at PayPal Park in San Jose.

The Americans' match against Wales at the home of the San Jose Earthquakes is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

Earthquakes season ticket holders will have access to an exclusive tickets presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4. The general public can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8. Tickets will be available at ussoccer.com.

Fans who can't make it to the game can watch it in English on TNT and in Spanish on Peacock and Telemundo.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, gets underway Thursday, July 20.

The United States has won four World Cups, including the past two in 2015 and 2019.