Pedestrian Hit and Killed on San Jose Freeway Transition Ramp: CHP

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in San Jose after he ran onto the northbound Highway 101 transition ramp to Interstates 280/680, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision, reported at about 9:40 p.m., involved a Tesla traveling in the No. 1 lane of the transition ramp, the CHP said.

It was unclear why the pedestrian, described only as a male, ran into traffic. The victim was not immediately identified pending notification of family.

Investigation of the incident shut down two lanes of the ramp.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's the 34th traffic death and 20th pedestrian death in San Jose this year.