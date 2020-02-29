18-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Homicide After SUV Plows into 4 Younger Teens in Burlingame

Police in Burlingame have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted homicide and felony hit-and-run after officials said it appeared he intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and hit four people, two of whom were seriously injured.

Officials said that around 5:30 p.m. Omeed Adibi, of San Mateo, was driving an SUV when he hit the four pedestrians in the area of Howard Avenue and Clarendon Road. According to police, Adibi fled the scene but was tracked by witnesses to the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue.

The two victims with major injuries were transported to Stanford Hospital. The other victims were taken to San Francisco General Hospital with moderate injuries.

All of the victims are from San Mateo and are in their early teens, police said.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Burlingame Police Department.