Bicyclist Hit and Killed by Car in Redwood City

A bicyclist died after being hit by a car in Redwood City Monday, police said.

The cyclist was hit and killed on Old Cañada Road, near the historic Filoli house around 5 p.m.

Police said the cyclist is a 37-year-old from South San Francisco but have not released their identity.

At this time, it's unclear how this crash happened, both the cyclist and the driver were heading northbound.

The driver and his passenger were taken to a hospital as a precaution.