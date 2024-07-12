San Mateo County

Crews battle brush fire near La Honda sparked by RV blaze

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Crews responded to a brush fire that started as a vehicle fire Friday morning in San Mateo County's census-designated place of La Honda, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit said on social media that firefighters were working to extinguish a reported vehicle fire in La Honda.

"The fire involved at least one RV that was unoccupied," fire officials said.

According to Cal Fire, some witnesses saw nearby trees catch fire, now dubbed as the Coggins Fire. Photos from the UC San Diego public safety program ALERTCalifornia on social media also showed the fire already spewing thick smoke.

