Caltrain rolls out its Holiday Train this weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

Caltrain’s annual Holiday Train returns Saturday and Sunday rain or shine.

The train decorated with more than 75,000 lights will roll into nine Caltrain stations between San Francisco and Santa Clara over the two nights, according to the agency.

The special train provides holiday entertainment and collects donations of toys for local children who otherwise might not receive a gift during the holidays.

Check the schedule and find more information about the Holiday Train on the Caltrain website.

