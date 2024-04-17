Camera store in downtown Menlo Park burglarized

A camera store in downtown Menlo Park had equipment stolen early Tuesday after a car backed into the business.

The burglary at Mike's Camera happened at about 4 a.m.

People got out of the car, entered the store and took camera equipment in a matter of a minute or two.

The store was shut down for repairs on Tuesday but has since reopened.

