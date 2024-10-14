CHP issues silver alert in Burlingame to locate elderly woman

The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert to help locate a 76-year-old woman who had last been seen in Burlingame.

According to CHP, Lai Chan was last seen near Burlingame Avegen and Park Road. Chan is described to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, and has black/gray hair.

Additionally, she was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

The CHP is asking the public to call 911 if they see Chan.

SILVER ALERT - San Mateo County

Last seen: Burlingame Avenue and Park Road, Burlingame@BurlingamePD



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/MjGw8G8vHf — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) October 14, 2024