CHP issues silver alert in Burlingame to locate elderly woman

The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert to help locate a 76-year-old woman who had last been seen in Burlingame.
According to CHP, Lai Chan was last seen near Burlingame Avegen and Park Road. Chan is described to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, and has black/gray hair.
Additionally, she was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
The CHP is asking the public to call 911 if they see Chan.
