An accident between two big-rig trucks caused lane closures on Highway 92 in San Mateo Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at around 8 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 92 at the Alameda de Las Pulgas offramp in San Mateo.

There's no estimated time of reopening.

#Alert - Major crash involving two big rigs blocks all lanes of EB Hwy 92 just east of Alameda de las Pulgas exit. Tow trucks en route. No ETO. (8:30a) @nbcbayarea #SanMateo pic.twitter.com/DY2d2URyGh — Mike Inouye (he/his) (@MikeyNoWay) October 19, 2022