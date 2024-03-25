Over 400 Daly City hospital workers go on strike

Picket lines emerged Monday morning at Daly City's Seton Medical Center, where a two-day strike is underway for more than 400 workers.

The union representing nurses, nursing assistants and housekeeping workers authorized the strike for better health care coverage.

Workers claim the hospital changed union health care benefits at the start of the year, and as a result, workers either pay up to $6,000 to keep access to existing doctors and hospitals or accept the new health plan they claim does not include prenatal or pediatric care.

Seton management says it is offering 16% pay increases over three years; free medical benefits for immediate families; and up to 400 hours annually of accrued paid time off.

The hospital also says the strike will not impact patient care.

The two-day strike starts runs from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.