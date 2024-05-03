San Mateo County

Wife of man accused of intentionally driving car off Devil's Slide cliff calls for his release

By NBC Bay Area staff

The wife of the man accused of driving her and their children off a cliff at Devil's Slide near Pacifica last year pleaded in court Thursday for her husband to be released.

Investigators say Dharmesh Patel, a doctor from Southern California, purposely plunged his Tesla off a 300-foot cliff with his family in the car. Everyone managed to survive.

His wife told the court Thursday that his actions were due to a mental health episode.

The judge is weighing if Patel should be criminally tried or diverted to a mental health program.

Patel, who is facing three charges of attempted murder, is being held without bail.

