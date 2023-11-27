Authorities ID 5-year-old girl, grandfather who died in Half Moon Bay

Authorities have identified a 5-year-old girl and her grandfather who died after being swept into the sea over the weekend at Martin’s Beach in Half Moon Bay.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Monday said the girl's name was Naretzi Navarrete of Merced.

Naretzi and her 54-year-old grandfather, named Pascal A. Micheletto Soriano, were both swept by a wave into the ocean on Saturday. The girl was rescued and hospitalized but later died.

An air crew and a boat crew searched for Soriano, but the Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon that it had called off the search.

The incident followed National Weather Service warnings of an increased risk of potentially deadly sneaker waves Saturday and early Sunday.

The risk was highest on northwest-facing beaches from coastal Sonoma County to Monterey County, forecasters said.