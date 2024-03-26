Mountain lion spotted in residential area of South San Francisco

A mountain lion was spotted in a residential area of South San Francisco Tuesday morning.

It was caught on video by a Ring camera on the 200 block of Mansfield Drive around 7 a.m.

Officers checked the area but the mountain lion was not found and has not been seen since, police said.

“If confronted with a mountain lion, make your presence known; make noise, try to make yourself appear bigger and back away slowly," the South San Francisco Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. "Do not leave your domestic pets food outside, pets can attract mountain lions into developed areas such as this backyard."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone that sees a mountain lion is asked to contact their local police department and fish and wildlife office.