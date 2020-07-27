San Mateo Could Fears Being Added to Governor's Watch List

The governor's watch list is getting longer and San Mateo County thinks it's about to be added to it.

New numbers have health officials expecting to be put on the list soon, specifically because of one of the indicators.

The average cases per 100,000 people is now 127 over the last 14 days, a number that needs to be below 100.

"Do I want to be on the watch list? Absolutely not," said Supervisor David Canepa. "But remember when we started this [in the] pandemic, it’s about saving lives.”

A total of 37 counties are on the list, 93% of the state's population.

This now includes Santa Cruz which, starting Tuesday, also has to shut down indoor operations, hair and nail salons, indoor malls, places of worship and gyms.

This, as the governor held a press conference in the Central Valley, now the hardest hit area especially essential workers, and the latino community.

“The seven day average is 109 deaths per day," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "I remind you, what more evidence do you need than that, how deadly this disease continues to be.”

But the governor pointed to some good signs. The state’s test positivity rate is holding around 7.5%, hospitalizations and ICU numbers are still increasing, but at a much slower pace than a month ago.

“Today’s hospital numbers really came from infections weeks ago," said the California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. "So if we want the situation here in the Central Valley and across the state to improve. We need to redouble down our efforts to improve our behaviors.”

That’s the goal from state leaders as we enter day 131 of the California stay at home order.