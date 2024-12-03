San Mateo County leaders to take next step in effort to oust sheriff

San Mateo County leaders on Tuesday are expected to take another significant step in their effort to oust Sheriff Christina Corpus.

During their meeting Tuesday morning, supervisors listened to public comment on the issue. Also, in a surprise move, Corpus's new attorney asked the board to delay the vote to give the sheriff time to respond.

Last month, county supervisors unanimously approved a special election to take place next spring that, if voters approve, would grant the board power to remove Corpus.

The board is expected to grant final approval for that special election when that second public vote takes place.

