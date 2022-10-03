San Mateo

Police Investigate Shooting in San Mateo

By Bay City News

Police investigate a shooting in San Mateo.
San Mateo Police Department

Police in San Mateo are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Fathom Drive, a neighborhood near Fashion Island Shopping Center.

"Luckily we have no victim at this time and the investigation is underway," police said in an advisory abot 3 p.m.

No other information has been released about the shooting.

Anyone who has video camera footage of the area near Fathom, Armada Way, Trader Lane, Bridgepointe Parkway and Fashion Island, and has captured any suspicious activity is asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department. A suspect description has not been released.

