SamTrans service unaffected as worker sick-out doesn't materialize

A possible SamTrans sick-out did not materialize Monday, and employees reported to work in scheduled numbers amid a contract dispute, the transit agency said.

SamTrans on Friday said the union representing 400 drivers and other workers -- ATU Local 1574 -- rejected a three-year contract proposal on Aug. 14. As a result, there was concern those union members would participate in a sick-out that would have had an impact on service.

But the sick-out never materialized Monday, and SamTrans spokesperson said the agency is not expecting any service disruptions Monday or Tuesday.

