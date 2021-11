No injuries are reported after a small plane made an emergency landing Sunday in Woodside, officials said.

The plane landed at the Horse Park at Woodside in the area of San Hill and Whiskey Hill roads.

The Woodside Fire Department said that the pilot and a passenger left Palo Alto Airport when the pilot noticed a fuel leak.

Officials said the plane landed without incident and no one was injured.

The incident was reported at 12:06 p.m.