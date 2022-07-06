Battle to Keep People's Park in Berkeley Continues

The battle continues around the historic People’s Park in Berkeley.

A Grassroots group held a rally Wednesday, speaking out against UC Berkeley’s plan to build over 1,000 student housing units on the property.

Greenspace advocates say the park’s history surrounding free speech needs to be preserved.

On June 30, a California state appeals court granted a stay order that will temporarily delay the university's plan to build housing with some land set aside for open space to honor People’s Park.

The university’s spokesperson says despite the court order, they plan to break ground this summer.

“We can as a society do better than giving people a piece of dirt to sleep on, that’s why the campus is working with the city has provided transitional housing for everybody who was sleeping at the park up until just a week or two ago,” said Dan Mogulof of the university.

The next important court day is later this month.