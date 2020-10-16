PG&E

PG&E Restores Power to Nearly 40% of Customers Affected by Shutoffs

By Bay City News

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Nearly 40 percent of Bay Area PG&E customers affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs have had their power restored, as of Friday morning.

According to PG&E, 21,194 residents in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties were affected by the power shutoff in anticipation of this week's hot temperatures and gusty winds.

Of those, about 37 percent have had their power restored, including 94.8 percent of customers in Alameda County and 95.1 percent of Santa Clara County customers.

The utility had originally anticipated some 54,000 customers in 24 counties would be affected, including some in Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties.

According to PG&E, all other affected Bay Area customers are expected to have their power restored by Friday night.

