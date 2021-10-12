PG&E Warns of More Potential Shutoffs in Parts of 19 Counties

PG&E announced Tuesday that it is sending advance notifications to about 29,000 customers in parts of 19 counties in Northern and Central California who may have their power shut off proactively starting early Thursday to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.

PG&E had previously shut off power on Monday to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties under similar conditions and was still working to restore power to all of those customers by Tuesday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The actions, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs, are one of the utility's efforts to limit wildfires and are implemented based on a combination of factors, including low humidity, high winds, dry vegetation and real-time observations from PG&E crews around its service area.

In the Bay Area, Thursday's PSPS could take effect for 293 customers in Contra Costa County, 3,750 for Napa County, 1,591 for Solano County and 1,481 for Sonoma County. The customers potentially affected are being notified via text, email and automated phone call, according to PG&E.

Here's a look at the potential scope of the PSPS:

Butte County: 2,163 customers, 176 medical baseline customers

Colusa County: 553 customers, 38 medical baseline customers

Contra Costa County: 293 customers, 22 medical baseline customers

Glenn County: 377 customers, 22 medical baseline customers

Kern County: 651 customers, 34 medical baseline customers

Lake County: 1,774 customers, 116 medical baseline customers

Napa County: 3,750 customers, 157 medical baseline customers

Plumas County: 646 customers, 22 medical baseline customers

San Luis Obispo County: 1,488 customers, 39 medical baseline customers

Santa Barbara County: 209 customers, 7 medical baseline customers

Shasta County: 7,962 customers, 685 medical baseline customers

Sierra County: 976 customers, 31 medical baseline customers

Solano County: 1,591 customers, 123 medical baseline customers

Sonoma County: 1,481 customers, 52 medical baseline customers

Stanislaus County: 30 customers, 0 medical baseline customers

Tehama County: 1,986 customers, 161 medical baseline customers

Trinity County: 59 customers, 0 medical baseline customers

Yolo County: 405 customers, 13 medical baseline customers

Yuba County: 2,523 customers, 229 medical baseline customers

More information about the planned power shutoffs can be found online at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.