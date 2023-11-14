Photos: A look inside Filoli, the site for Xi-Biden meeting

7 photos
1/7
Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: Visitors are seen as trees blossom at Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
2/7
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Swimming pool among formal gardens, added in 1945, at Filoli, a preserved country house, formal garden and estate operated by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Woodside, California, June 23, 2017. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).
3/7
Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Trees blossom at Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023.
4/7
Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: A view of interior of the Filoli Historic House as trees blossom at the garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
5/7
Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: A view of interior of the Filoli Historic House as trees blossom at the garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
6/7
Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: A view of interior of the Filoli Historic House as trees blossom at the garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
7/7
Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: A bee is pollinating flowers as trees blossom at Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023.
(Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaJoe Biden

