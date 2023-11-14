Photos: A look inside Filoli, the site for Xi-Biden meeting Published 42 mins ago • Updated 35 mins ago 7 photos 1/7 Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: Visitors are seen as trees blossom at Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 2/7 Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Swimming pool among formal gardens, added in 1945, at Filoli, a preserved country house, formal garden and estate operated by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Woodside, California, June 23, 2017. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images). 3/7 Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Trees blossom at Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. 4/7 Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: A view of interior of the Filoli Historic House as trees blossom at the garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 5/7 Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: A view of interior of the Filoli Historic House as trees blossom at the garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 6/7 Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: A view of interior of the Filoli Historic House as trees blossom at the garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 7/7 Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images WOODSIDE, CA – MARCH 27: A bee is pollinating flowers as trees blossom at Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside of California, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) This article tagged under: CaliforniaJoe Biden More Photo Galleries See photos from the ‘March for Israel' rally in Washington, D.C. Photos: Lewiston, Maine, shooting leaves more than a dozen dead Photos: Israel-Hamas War Photos: Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in state at SF City Hall ahead of memorial service