Pinole police search for man after woman found shot to death

Pinole police are looking for a 36-year-old man after a woman was found shot to death Friday morning.

Officers received a report about 8:45 a.m. of someone breaking into a house in the 500 block of Summit Drive and attacking a woman, police said in a statement.

Pinole and Hercules police found a woman dead with at least one gunshot wound. The victim's identity wasn't immediately disclosed.

Jeffrey Kendall, 36, whom police said is "associated with the house," was seen on video leaving the area in a car.

Kendall is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants, and a baseball hat. He is considered armed.

His car is a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 8BLM036 with an "Oxmoor Hyundai" sticker on the right side of the trunk lid.

Anyone with information including Kendall's whereabouts is asked to call Pinole Police at (510) 724-1111.