Newsom's CHP surge operation in East Bay results in dozens of arrests

Gov. Gavin Newsom's strategy to increase the California Highway Patrol's presence in Oakland and the East Bay earlier this month has paid off in the form of dozens of arrests, the CHP said Wednesday morning.

The initial operation to add 120 CHP officers to work with local law enforcement resulted in 71 arrests, 145 stolen vehicles recovered and the seizure of four crime-linked guns, the CHP said.

"Through coordinated efforts with local partners and increased deployment, CHP is making a difference and making Oakland and the East Bay safer," Newsom said in a statement. "We’re sending a clear message: Crime will not go unchecked in Oakland and East Bay neighborhoods. I’m grateful for the men and women of the CHP who are assisting in the local-led effort to turn the tide."

Suspects were arrested for charges including possession of stolen property, auto theft, drug possession, DUI and felony gun possession, as well as arrests for outstanding warrants, the CHP said.

One arrest involved the suspect in a widely seen video of an East Bay Apple Store smash-and-grab in which he stole dozens of iPhones, the CHP said.

All cases will be sent to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The surge operations are expected to continue, according to the CHP. The agency currently has 72 officers assigned to the greater Oakland area.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.