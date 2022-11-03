Longtime Pittsburg High School Football Coach to Retire

A legendary high school football coach is about to call it a career in Contra Costa County.

It’s been quite the journey for Pittsburg High School football coach Victor Galli.

For the past two decades, the Pittsburg native and former De La Salle High football standout has won nearly 200 games, 15 league titles and captured a north coast section title just last season.

But Friday night’s “big little game” against cross town rival Antioch High will be coach Galli’s last regular season game as Pittsburg’s head coach.

“I followed a lot of great coaches that were here before me…it’s just been a great experience,” he said.

Galli is leaving to spend more time with his family, citing the year-round demands of leading one of the top programs in the Bay Area.

During his tenure, several of his players have gone on to play at division-one colleges with some even making it to the NFL.

But Galli said it’s their development along that journey that brings him the most joy.

“It’s just great to see them in the world with success and then, you see them years later and then you see them with their families. That’s the awesome part,” he said.

Galli said he will miss the camaraderie with coaches and players...and still plans to contribute to the football program…just not on a day-to-day basis.

The team still has football to play after Friday since they’re heading to the playoffs.

Galli knows it’s win or go home. He’s making sure to appreciate each moment along the way.

“It’s been a great journey and I just hope this one can last a little bit longer. It’s been life fulfilling,” he said.