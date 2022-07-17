Napa County

1 Dead After Plane Crash Near Berryessa Estates in Napa County: Officials

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed following a plane crash near Berryessa Estates in Napa County Sunday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and sparked a brush fire.

Crews from Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit and Napa County Fire were on the scene. The fire was contained as of 10:27 a.m., according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

Firefighters recovered the aircraft within the fire perimeter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to officials, two people were on the plane at the time of the crash. One of the victims died. The other victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The fire's origin is still unknown and currently under investigation, Cal Fire said.

The FAA and NTSB are now investigating on what led to the crash.

Local

Livermore

Police Still Looking for Suspect Following Deadly Shooting at Livermore Bowling Alley

San Francisco

San Francisco's Presidio Tunnel Tops Park Opens to the Public 

Bay City News contributed to the report.

This article tagged under:

Napa Countyplane crashVegetation Fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us