1 Dead After Plane Crash Near Berryessa Estates in Napa County: Officials

One person was killed following a plane crash near Berryessa Estates in Napa County Sunday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and sparked a brush fire.

Crews from Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit and Napa County Fire were on the scene. The fire was contained as of 10:27 a.m., according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

Firefighters recovered the aircraft within the fire perimeter.

According to officials, two people were on the plane at the time of the crash. One of the victims died. The other victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The fire's origin is still unknown and currently under investigation, Cal Fire said.

The FAA and NTSB are now investigating on what led to the crash.

Bay City News contributed to the report.