No One Hurt After Plane Crashes Into Empty Hangar in Petaluma

A plane crashed into a hangar Sunday night at Petaluma Municipal Airport.

The Petaluma Fire Department received a call at 6:44 p.m. They arrived to find a small plane had crashed and was wedged in the side of a metal hangar, the district said in a statement. The pilot, who was the only person inside the plane, managed to self-extricate and was not injured.

Crews worked to stop gasoline leaking from the plane. There were no aircraft inside the hangar at the time of the crash.

Fire officials said the airport manager was on scene of the incident and notified the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.