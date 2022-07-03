Petaluma

No One Hurt After Plane Crashes Into Empty Hangar in Petaluma

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A plane crashed into a hangar Sunday night at Petaluma Municipal Airport.

The Petaluma Fire Department received a call at 6:44 p.m. They arrived to find a small plane had crashed and was wedged in the side of a metal hangar, the district said in a statement. The pilot, who was the only person inside the plane, managed to self-extricate and was not injured.

Crews worked to stop gasoline leaking from the plane. There were no aircraft inside the hangar at the time of the crash.

Fire officials said the airport manager was on scene of the incident and notified the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Petalumaplane crash
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us