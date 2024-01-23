Police arrest teenager on suspicion of Pittsburg BART shooting

BART police on Tuesday morning arrested a 17-year-old boy for on suspicion of shooting and wounding two people Friday afternoon at the Pittsburg Center BART station.

Police said they received a call Friday at 3:51 p.m. about a shooting on the platform of the Pittsburg Center station. The caller said a male suspect shot a male victim and then fled the scene.

Officers found the victim and medics transported him to a hospital, where BART officials said Tuesday he remains in critical condition.

A few hours later, a second male victim who was also shot showed up at a hospital. The second victim remains in stable condition with a wound to his leg, according to BART.

The shooting forced the station to shut down for more than four hours while investigators collected evidence. The teen suspect then surrendered to BART police detectives at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Walnut Creek.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting. At this point, police believe the shooting was not random.

BART police said the suspect will be booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall. Police said they believe he's the only suspect in Friday's shooting.