1 injured following shooting at Pittsburg BART station

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating following a shooting at the BART station in Pittsburg Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3:50 p.m.

According to BART, one person was injured and their condition was not known.

At this time, the station is closed due to the investigation.

BART says the trains are running through the station but are not stopping. It's not known at this time when the area will reopen.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

