Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in San Francisco

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting that sent the suspect to a hospital in critical condition on the border of San Francisco and Daly City early Tuesday evening, according to San Francisco police.

The CHP said the officer suffered minor head and road rash injuries after being struck by the suspect's car. Sources told NBC Bay Area the officer also was dragged by the suspect's vehicle.

A San Mateo County vehicle theft task force was pursuing a stolen vehicle, a Honda, when the shooting happened, police said. It is unclear whether the suspect was carrying a weapon. Three officers from three different agencies were involved in the incident. Both the San Francisco District Attorney's Office and SFPD homicide detectives were on the scene investigating the shooting.

The CHP officer is currently recovering at San Francisco General Hospital. The suspect is being described as "critical," SF police said.

Police did not identify the suspect, but family and friends say his name is Notorious Dickerson, and he grew up in the Oceanview neighborhood. He was in the area to visit friends, they said.

The incident took place in the area of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street, which is near the city's Ingleside neighborhood, SFPD said. Police were asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

Witnesses who spoke to NBC Bay Area reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Footage from the NBC Bay Area chopper showed the scene outside a two-story house on Montana Street, where two cars - a four-door Honda sedan and a black SUV - and a pick-up truck were rammed into each other. It looked like the sedan, which has a sun roof, had crashed into the garage and sustained considerable damage. Pieces of garbage and paper was strewn on top of the sedan and around it. The cars had the front passenger side door wide open.

Neighbors, including children, could be seen at the scene, some trying to get back into their houses. Investigators could also be seen combing through the scene and putting up yellow police tape to cordon off several blocks.

A series of Facebook Live videos posted by a neighbor, Gregory Elarms II, also shows the scene, including police officers on the ground talking to people. Elarms can be heard telling a little boy: "He was my friend." Elarms' Facebook post says: "Police tries to kill an unarmed man...And he was unarmed."

Another video posted by Elarms shows him saying: "His wife is on my stairs crying." The camera then pans to a woman in a white blouse sobbing, her face in her palms.

"They just killed my friend today," Elarms can be heard saying in one of the Facebook Live videos, as he lashes out at SFPD officers standing behind yellow police tape. "They killed Notorious."

At one point he says, "I was looking out of the window, and all I heard was pat, pat, pat pat pat pat. ... We were just sitting inside the house talking."

One woman told NBC Bay Area that she heard six shots. Heavy police presence could be seen at San Francisco General Hospital. A CHP patrol car was seen parked outside the hospital.