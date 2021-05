Redwood City police early Monday morning were investigating an apparent fatal pedestrian crash on El Camino Real.

At about 2:50 a.m., police shut down El Camino Real between Maple Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Redwood City to investigate a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, police said.

Police advised the public to avoid the area and drivers to find alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available.