Police Investigate Shooting at Alice Chalmers Park in SF

By Bay City News

San Francisco Police said Sunday evening that its investigators are working a shooting at Alice Chalmers Park in the Ingleside District.

They also said they're not releasing the number of victims, their conditon(s), or any other information "at this time."

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to text their tip line at TIP411 (847411) and start with keyword SFPD, or call the tip line at (415) 575-4444. Additional contact details can be found at www.sanfranciscopolice.org.

