Suspicious device found in Santa Clara deemed safe, police say

A portion of Monroe Street was closed in Santa Clara on Wednesday night as police investigated a suspicious device found in the area.
Police said at around 7:46 p.m., a community member reported to them about a suspicious device that was found in the area of Monroe Street between Deborah Drive and Billings.
Police were asking the public to avoid the area.
But just after 11 p.m., Santa Clara police said the area was reopened after the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad inspected the device and they determined it posed "no threat to public safety."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
