Police Looking for Man Slapped at Hayward Gas Station

By NBC Bay Area staff

Hayward police are trying to find a man who was attacked at a gas station earlier this week.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack.

One of the owners of the Chevron station where it happened shared the video with NBC Bay Area Saturday.

The gas station co-owner told NBC Bay Area that he was in a nearby aisle when he heard the taller man ask the older man in the video if he was Asian.

He asked him twice.

The store owner said the older man was wearing an earphone and likely didn't hear the question.

That’s when the younger man slapped him.

The store owner told NBC Bay Area that he chased the man out of the store and called police.

Hayward police said they tracked down the suspect in the video. But they need to contact the victim before any charges are filed.

