Police shoot at driver after stolen car hits officer in San Pablo

By Bay City News

A San Pablo police officer fired two shots at a woman driver after her stolen car struck him Friday, police said.

The red 2018 Chevrolet Malibu fled, and officers lost sight of it in Richmond.

Police had spotted the stolen car about 1:02 p.m. in the area of San Pablo Dam Road and San Pablo Avenue.

Following a brief pursuit, the Chevrolet collided with a parked car in the 2100 block of Alfreda Boulevard, police said.

 As a police officer, believing the car was disabled, approached it on foot, the vehicle abruptly accelerated back into the roadway, directly toward the officer, police said. The officer attempted to retreat backward but was struck by the car's front end.

The officer fired two shots, striking the car's windshield, but the vehicle got away.

The police officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chevrolet had California license plate 8ZUH227. Besides the driver, there was one passenger. It's not known if either were injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Pablo Police Department Investigations Division at (510) 215-3150.

