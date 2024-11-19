union city

1 hospitalized after police shooting at Union City BART station parking lot

By NBC Bay Area staff

BART is investigating a police shooting that took place in Union City Monday night.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Union City BART station.

According to BART, a suspect was shot by police and was transported to the hospital. Their condition was not known.

BART police closed the station during the investigation. They added per their policy, BART's Office of the Independent Police Auditor was notified and responded to the scene for their investigation.

No other details were released.

