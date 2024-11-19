1 hospitalized after police shooting at Union City BART station parking lot

BART is investigating a police shooting that took place in Union City Monday night.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Union City BART station.

According to BART, a suspect was shot by police and was transported to the hospital. Their condition was not known.

BART police closed the station during the investigation. They added per their policy, BART's Office of the Independent Police Auditor was notified and responded to the scene for their investigation.

No other details were released.

BART Police confirms an officer involved shooting took place at approximately 9:30pm in the parking lot of the Union City BART Station on Monday, November 18, 2025. One suspect was shot by police and transported to the hospital. Their condition at this time is unknown. BART… https://t.co/LsP8JAd0GB — BART (@SFBART) November 19, 2024