Deputies investigate possible murder-suicide in Danville

By Bay City News

An investigation is underway Wednesday night into a possible murder-suicide in Danville, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said the investigation took place on Larkwood Circle, located in a neighborhood near Camino Ramon and Greenbrook Drive.

No other information was immediately available. The sheriff's office said on social media that there was no threat to the public.

