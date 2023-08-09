Deputies investigate possible murder-suicide in Danville

An investigation is underway Wednesday night into a possible murder-suicide in Danville, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said the investigation took place on Larkwood Circle, located in a neighborhood near Camino Ramon and Greenbrook Drive.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder/suicide on Larkwood Circle in Danville. No details will be provided at this time as it is an active investigation. There is no threat to the public. Further information will be released at a later time. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) August 10, 2023

No other information was immediately available. The sheriff's office said on social media that there was no threat to the public.

