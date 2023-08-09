Deputies investigate possible murder-suicide in Danville

An investigation is underway Wednesday night into a possible murder-suicide in Danville, authorities said.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said the investigation took place on Larkwood Circle, located in a neighborhood near Camino Ramon and Greenbrook Drive.
No other information was immediately available. The sheriff's office said on social media that there was no threat to the public.
