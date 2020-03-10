Prosecutor Says Fatal Stabbing of Nia Wilson Was Deliberate

An Alameda County prosecutor told jurors on Tuesday that a 29-year-old transient man should be convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland in 2018 because he knew what he was doing.

In his rebuttal closing argument in the trial of John Lee Cowell, prosecutor Butch Ford said, "I'm not disputing that he has some sort of mental health issue but I'm disputing that it played a role in the stabbing."

Cowell is charged with murder and attempted murder for the stabbing attack on Nia Wilson and her sister Letifah Wilson at the MacArthur station at about 9:35 p.m. on July 22, 2018.

Cowell also is charged with the special circumstance of killing Nia Wilson by lying in wait for allegedly concealing his intent and then killing her by taking her by surprise.

Cowell, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, would face life in prison without parole if he's convicted of murder and the lying in wait enhancement.

Cowell's lawyer Christina Moore admitted in her closing argument on Monday that Cowell stabbed Nia and Letifah Wilson but said he's been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and his mind "was completely divorced from reality" at the time.

However, Ford told jurors on Tuesday that Cowell admitted on the witness stand that he intended to stab the two sisters.

Ford said, "He tells you and the video (of the stabbing) shows you he meant to do it."

Nia Wilson, Letifah Wilson and a third sister boarded a San Francisco-bound train at the Concord BART station the night of July 22, 2018, after attending a family gathering for someone who had been killed. Cowell got on the same train at the Concord station.

Ford alleged that Cowell didn't attack the Wilson sisters on the train because he wouldn't have had a chance to flee quickly, but instead waited to attack them when they changed trains at the MacArthur station.

"He attacks them when they're most vulnerable. He knew what he was doing," Ford said.

The prosecutor also said there may have been a racial motive for the attack, noting that Cowell is white and the Wilson sisters are black.

Ford said Cowell claimed during his testimony that he had been punched in the face by a black woman the week before the stabbing and said Cowell made a racial remark to a black woman and tried to fight her when they were both on a bus about an hour after the stabbing.

Ford said, "That's relevant in terms of his mindset that day."

Moore objected to many of Ford's comments during his argument but Alameda County Superior Court Judge Allan Hymer overruled most of her objections.

Cowell has been absent from most of his trial, either because of outbursts or because he has refused to come to court, but he was in court on Tuesday when Ford presented his argument.

Cowell clapped twice at the beginning of Ford's rebuttal, first when Ford said Moore alleged in her argument that the prosecution hasn't met its burden of proof and then when he pointed out that Moore never clearly told the jury that Cowell is not guilty of all the charges against him.

But Cowell then remained quiet after Hymer warned him not to engage in any more outbursts.

The eight-woman, four-man jury in Cowell's trial began deliberating after their lunch break on Tuesday.

If Cowell is convicted, he will have a separate sanity phase in which the same jury will decide if he was legally sane at the time of the attack.

If he's found to be insane, he would serve his sentence in a state mental hospital instead of prison.