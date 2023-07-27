Tensions run high as hundreds pack public safety meeting in Oakland

Tensions were high as there were disruptions and people having to remind each other to be respectful at a public safety meeting in Oakland Thursday.

The people at the center of taking the heat is Alameda County District attorney Pamela Price and a captain with the Oakland Police Department.

The meeting has some of the interruptions in an overfilled room at Montclair Presbyterian Church in Oakland.

Some people didn't even get in the meeting.

Those who attended the meeting were waiting to hear from panelists that included Price. She ran on reform and critics accuse her of being too soft on perpetrators of crime.

The tension-filled room apparent among the crowd of residents and those who were against how Price is handling the position.

“I think she stands for fairness and that’s what she support,” said Oakland resident Shenandoah Williams.

Some people came as new victims of violent crimes.

“I was pulled out of my car at gunpoint and deposited in the middle of the street. They took my bag, they took everything. This is 10 o’clock in the morning up here in Oakland,” said Amy D of Oakland.

Price has been under fire for dropping enhancement charges on some accused in crimes.

“As lawyers, we have to follow the law. The commission in 2017 issued a report that was a commission set up by Governor Newsom to look for the first time in decades at our sentencing structure and they recommended that we stop using enhancements the way that we have done it consistently,” she said.

The Oakland Police Department was also criticized in the meeting as some people said they are not doing enough.

“So when she says restorative justice that plays a place in my heart. But then the pendulum swings the other way into the stupid land where you guys just all the ways hands off," said one resident.

We can’t chase that car. We have to call for air support, our air support is limited as well. We have one helicopter for the city," said Captain Clay Burch with the Oakland Police Department.

