3 arrested in connection with Oakland carjackings, police say

Officers arrested three people in Oakland who they say are connected to a number of armed carjackings in the city, police said Thursday.

The group includes two adult men and one teenager. Investigators believe they’re responsible for carjackings in five different areas, including the Tompkins Avenue, Crestmont, Sequoyah Heights, Piedmont Avenue Southwest, and Skyline-Hillcrest Estates neighborhoods.

The Oakland Police Department said it had tracked down someone Wednesday, who they believed was associated with a recent carjacking, and tried to pull him over. He then drove off and was followed to San Leandro, police say, at which point three people got out of the car and tried to run on foot.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

OPD said officers then took all three into custody and later arrested them. Investigators are continuing to look into other carjacking cases that may be connected.