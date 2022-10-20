Alameda County

Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night.

The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle.

During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880 near High Street, police said. The two were taken into custody.

The pursuit eventually ended roughly two hours later in the area of Mission Boulevard and Greta Lane.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

