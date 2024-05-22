California

Authorities search for missing UC Davis student believed to be in distress

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

Diane Shoyeon Min
UC Davis

Authorities at UC Davis are hoping the public can help them locate a missing computer engineering student thought to be in distress.

Diane Shoyeon Min left campus on Friday evening and took a train to Mission Street in San Francisco, where she was last seen. She was reported missing on Monday.

Min is an 18-year-old Asian woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark top and dark pants with black shoes. Min is a first-year student.

Anyone with information about Min's location is urged to contact the U.C. Davis Police Department at (530) 752-1727.

