Memorial Day 2024 events in the Bay Area

Memorial Day is fast approaching. We have complied a list of Bay Area events and ceremonies that will pay tribute and and honor fallen American soldiers this holiday weekend.

Did we miss any events? If you want us to add an event or a ceremony to this list, please email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.

Alameda: USS Hornet Memorial Day Service

Address: USS Hornet Museum, 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA 94501

Date and time: Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

Website: uss-hornet.org.

The event will feature speakers, a wreath laying and a flyover.

Oakland:100th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration at Mountain View Cemetery

Address: 5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611

Date and time: Monday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Website: mountainviewcemetery.org.

The annual event will have live music, speakers, a salute to the fallen soldiers and more.

San Jose: Memorial Day Service at Oak Hill

Address: Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA 95125

Date and time: Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

Website: dignitymemorial.com.

The event will feature a live band, WWI trench and other activities.

San Francisco: Presidio Memorial Day Observance

Address: San Francisco National Cemetery, 1 Lincoln Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94129

Date and time: Monday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Website: presidio.gov.

This is one of the largest and longest standing Memorial Day ceremonies in California.

San Francisco: USS San Francisco Memorial Day Event

Address: USS San Francisco Memorial, Lands’ End, San Francisco, CA 94121

Date and time: Sunday, May 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Website: usssanfrancisco.org.

This event will have music by the Sea Cadet Band of the West, speakers and other activities.

San Rafael: Memorial Day Service

Address: Marin Center Exhibit Hall, 20 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael, CA 94903

Date and time: Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

Website: marincounty.gov