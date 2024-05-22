Memorial Day 2024 events in the Bay Area

Memorial Day is fast approaching. We have complied a list of Bay Area events and ceremonies that will pay tribute and and honor fallen American soldiers this holiday weekend.
Did we miss any events? If you want us to add an event or a ceremony to this list, please email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.
Alameda: USS Hornet Memorial Day Service
Address: USS Hornet Museum, 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
Date and time: Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.
Website: uss-hornet.org.
- The event will feature speakers, a wreath laying and a flyover.
Oakland:100th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration at Mountain View Cemetery
Address: 5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Date and time: Monday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Website: mountainviewcemetery.org.
- The annual event will have live music, speakers, a salute to the fallen soldiers and more.
San Jose: Memorial Day Service at Oak Hill
Address: Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
Date and time: Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.
Website: dignitymemorial.com.
- The event will feature a live band, WWI trench and other activities.
San Francisco: Presidio Memorial Day Observance
Address: San Francisco National Cemetery, 1 Lincoln Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94129
Date and time: Monday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m.
Website: presidio.gov.
- This is one of the largest and longest standing Memorial Day ceremonies in California.
San Francisco: USS San Francisco Memorial Day Event
Address: USS San Francisco Memorial, Lands’ End, San Francisco, CA 94121
Date and time: Sunday, May 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Website: usssanfrancisco.org.
- This event will have music by the Sea Cadet Band of the West, speakers and other activities.
San Rafael: Memorial Day Service
Address: Marin Center Exhibit Hall, 20 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael, CA 94903
Date and time: Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m.
Website: marincounty.gov
- The North Bay event will feature live music, a remembrance program, flag displays and a wreath-laying ceremony.