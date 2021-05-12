With Final Approval Looming, Bay Area Prepares to Vaccinate Kids 12-15

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers recommending the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12-15, many Bay Area counties and school districts already are prepared to give out those shots.

Once the CDC advisory panel finishes its review of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group and makes a recommendation Wednesday, the Western States Safety Review group will meet for its own review and provide guidance for California, Oregon, Nevada and Washington. That guidance could come as early as Thursday.

Santa Clara County health leaders said they will make vaccines available to 12- to 15-year-olds at all mass vaccination sites and at all community-based mobile sites. The county is also working with pediatricians throughout the county to ensure they are prepared to vaccinate their patients.

In Contra Costa County, health leaders are taking the vaccine to a handful of school sites to meet children and teens where they are. And health leaders say they’ll be ready for the 12-15 age group by May 18.

San Francisco health leaders say they’ve been working for weeks on a plan for vaccinating kids and will work with San Francisco Unified to streamline the process at schools. The district is hosting a town hall Wednesday night for parents with questions.

Health officials in Marin County said they’ll be ready to vaccinate at least half of the 1,400 kids in the 12-15 age group within a week of authorization.

Back in Santa Clara County, Levi’s Stadium has been hosting youth events for kids 16 and older to get them vaccinated before the next group gets in line.