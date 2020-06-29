Race in America: Resources to Help Keep the Conversation Going

Having an open and honest conversation about race is difficult, and if you are feeling uncomfortable that is okay. We want to help with that conversation, and maybe help you start one on your own. We have compiled a list of resources to help guide you. There are book suggestions, interviews, videos, and episodes of our ongoing series Race in America: The Conversation to help you join, engage, and share what you learn with your loved ones.
Book Suggestions
- "The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson
- “From Slavery to Freedom” by John Hope Franklin
- “Race and History” by John Hope Franklin
- “Before The Mayflower” by Lerone Bennett
- “The Assassination of the Black Male Image” by Earl Ofari Hutchinson
- “The Burning” by Tim Madigan
- “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
- “The Souls of Black Folk” by W.E.B. Du Bois
- “Juneteenth” by Ralph Ellison
- “The Shaping of Black America” by Lerone Bennett, Jr.
- “The Journal of Negro History” by Carter G. Woodson
- “A Century of Negro Migration” by Carter G. Woodson
- “Go Tell It On The Mountain” by James Baldwin
- “The Dred Scott Case” by Don E Fehrenbacher
- “Origins of the Dred Scott Case: Jacksonian Jurisprudence and the Supreme Court, 1837-1857" by Austin Allen
- “White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son” by Tim Wise
- “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our-Racial Divide” by Carol Anderson
- “Uprooting Racism: How White People Can Work for Racial Justice” by Paul Kivel
- “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
- “Between The World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- “White Fragility: Why it is so hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
- “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond
- "Baracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo” by Zora Neal Hurston
- “Black Talk, Blue Thoughts, and Walking the Color Line: Dispatches from a Black Journalista” by Erin Aubry Kaplan
- "RACE Are We So Different." by Alan Goldman, Yolanda T. Moses and Joseph L. Jones.
Watch Our Ongoing Series
Race in America: The Conversation
Episode 1 and Episode 2 available now!
If you have a question or comment that you would like discussed in our next episode, please submit it using the form below:
Podcasts
National Public Radio (NPR): In Black America
13 Podcasts To Listen To This Black History Month (And Every Month)
More NBC Lx Videos about Race:
To find more videos like these click here.
Articles
Medium: How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change
NBC News: Latinos must confront 'ingrained' anti-black racism amid George Floyd protests, some urge
The New York Times: ‘Corporate America Has Failed Black America’
Fast Company: This Haunting 8:46 Spot Is The Most Powerful Corporate Response To The George Floyd Murder
Refinery29: Black People Need Stronger White Allies — Here’s How You Can Be One