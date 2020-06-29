Race in America: Resources to Help Keep the Conversation Going

Having an open and honest conversation about race is difficult, and if you are feeling uncomfortable that is okay. We want to help with that conversation, and maybe help you start one on your own. We have compiled a list of resources to help guide you. There are book suggestions, interviews, videos, and episodes of our ongoing series Race in America: The Conversation to help you join, engage, and share what you learn with your loved ones.

Book Suggestions

Watch Our Ongoing Series

Race in America: The Conversation

Episode 1 and Episode 2 available now!

If you have a question or comment that you would like discussed in our next episode, please submit it using the form below:

Podcasts

New York Times 1619 Project

National Public Radio (NPR): In Black America

13 Podcasts To Listen To This Black History Month (And Every Month)

More NBC Lx Videos about Race:

Articles

Medium: How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change

NBC News: Latinos must confront 'ingrained' anti-black racism amid George Floyd protests, some urge

The New York Times: ‘Corporate America Has Failed Black America’

Fast Company: This Haunting 8:46 Spot Is The Most Powerful Corporate Response To The George Floyd Murder

Refinery29: Black People Need Stronger White Allies — Here’s How You Can Be One

TED Talks