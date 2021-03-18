Race in America Race in America: The Conversation (Feb. 18, 2021) By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC Universal, Inc. Watch the second part of the tenth episode of Race in America: The Conversation that aired on Feb. 18, 2021. Watch the third and final part of the tenth episode of Race in America: The Conversation that aired on Feb. 18, 2021. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories. This article tagged under: Race in America 0