Santa Clara

Japanese chip firm Rapidus to open office in Silicon Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Japanese chip company Rapidus has launched a new partnership in Silicon Valley.

The company will also move to the Bay Area by opening an office in Santa Clara to be closer to the action.

The move is expected to be a boost for local tech companies in the now hyper competitive chip business and will also add more jobs to the region.

Rapidus will start building high-performance chips for IBM. Both sides said they hope the partnership will grow through the years as chips become crucial in the development of artificial intelligence.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

This article tagged under:

Santa ClaraTechnology
