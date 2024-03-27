San Jose

Nationwide AI coalition formed: San Jose getting advice from White House

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Artificial intelligence is once again in the spotlight after San Jose said it plans to use it to try and fix some of the city's most noticeable problems.

The Bay Area's largest city joined others in an online meeting with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to brainstorm ideas for cities that want to benefit from the AI boom.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

