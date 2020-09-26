Red Flag Warning Issued for East Bay and North Bay Areas This Weekend

The National Weather Service on Saturday morning added areas in the North Bay to a Red Flag Warning originally issued for just for parts of the East Bay this weekend.

There will be critical fire conditions Saturday night through early Monday morning for the North Bay coast and the East Bay hills and interior valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Red Flag Warnings expanded to include all of the North Bay. End time extended through 11 am Monday. Main periods of concern will be overnight into Sun am. Then Sunday night as very dry air and persistent East Winds impact much of the Bay Area. Do your part....one less spark!! pic.twitter.com/3iPREeW4s3 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 26, 2020

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Monday.

Hot and dry temperatures will produce critical fire conditions and will increase heat-related risks, according to the National Weather Service.